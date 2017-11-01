Samsung Australia has slashed prices on popular Galaxy devices on its online store

Something has got to be said for buying straight from the source – the sense of security that comes from knowing that your purchase arrives with everything as it was intended can make online shopping easier than usual.

With that in mind, it’s well worth checking out Samsung’s four-day sale . Running from November 2 until November 5, the South Korean manufacturer is offering savings of up to $300 on a selection of its bestselling products through its own online storefront.

Included in the sale is the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus , with a $200 saving on both handsets in all their glorious colours.

Some of Samsung’s best tablets are also up for grabs, including the latest Galaxy Tab S3 (with a saving of $150 ) and the Galaxy Book (with sale prices starting at $949 , saving you up to $300).

You can even enter the world of virtual reality by grabbing a Samsung Gear VR with controller for just $149 . That’s down from the usual RRP of $199.

A few of Samsung’s wearables are also on offer, so now you can get fit and save money in the bargain.