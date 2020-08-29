Sale vs Bristol live stream: how to watch Premiership rugby from anywhere today

Bristol have the points advantage but Sale have the momentum, as two of the Premiership's top sides prepare for battle in Salford. Read on as we explain how to watch a Sale vs Bristol live stream today and catch all the action from the rugby Premiership - regardless of where you are in the world - where it's free to watch for those in the UK.

The Bears were on the wrong end of a 25-22 corker in midweek, as league leaders Exeter grabbed a last-gasp try to tighten their grip on top spot. It's a game Bristol won't forget in a hurry, having recovered from 15-0 down only to concede two minutes before the final whistle. Sale put up a poor show against fellow playoff contenders Wasps, but successfully suffocated their opponents to squeeze ahead of them in the table, with only Bristol and Exeter above.

Sale vs Bristol FREE live stream The game begins at 3pm BST on Saturday, which is 10am ET/7am PT for fans based in North America, 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning in Australia, and 2am NZST in New Zealand. If you're in the UK, you can also watch it for FREE on Channel 5. If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to watch the games online just as you would if you were at home.

Sale have the superior head-to-head record, having beaten Bristol 16 times and lost 14. The Bears, however, got the better of the Sharks in the reverse fixture last November, running out 16-10 winners, and they've been the better side since rugby's restart earlier this month.

Sale were in second place when the Premiership returned two weeks ago, but they've lost two of their three games post-lockdown. One of those was at the hands of the unstoppable Exeter, but mid-table Harlequins had too much for Steve Diamond's men too. They bounced back against Wasps on Tuesday night, though their, ahem, pragmatic tactics won't have won them many new admirers.

Bristol's epic against Exeter was much easier on the eye, but to lose in the manner that they did would have hurt. The Bears were out of it, then level, then on the verge of victory before Exeter turned around the turnaround right at the death, which leaves Pat Lam with a lot of morale to pick up before this afternoon's encounter.

Read on as we explain how to live stream Sale vs Bristol online and get quality Premiership rugby coverage wherever you are right now.

Live stream Sale vs Bristol for FREE in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has the rights to show every single Premiership rugby game for the remainder of the season in the UK. But free-to-air Channel 5 has four games, too, and Sale vs Bristol is one of them. Channel 5's coverage starts at 2.45pm BST, ahead of a 3pm kick-off, while BT Sport 2's show gets underway at 2.30pm. As well as being able to watch on your TV, you can also watch online or on your mobile via the My5 app. The app is also available on loads of streaming devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, PS4 and Roku. The problems start if you're abroad this weekend...

How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Leicester Tigers from outside your country

Wanting to watch the rugby from Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to virtually relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Try ExpressVPN today and get 3-months FREE with this deal ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That's thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for rugby - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming live sport like today's match.

How to live stream Sale vs Bristol in Australia

Fans of UK Premiership rugby Down Under can tune into all the action on Fox Sports 505 - available through Foxtel. Coverage of Sale vs Bristol starts at 11.55pm AEST on Saturday night, with the play starting five minutes later. You'll need its sports package added on to its base offering, so don't expect it to be cheap. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to Super League, NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more.

How to watch Sale vs Bristol Premiership rugby in New Zealand

Sale vs Bristol is on Sky Sport 1, which coverage starting at 1.55am NZST in the wee hours of Sunday morning, and the game starting five minutes later, at 2am. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Sale vs Bristol live stream in the US

Rugby union fans based in the US can tune into Sale vs Bristol with NBC Sports Gold, from 10am ET/7am PT. Not got cable? There are plenty of over-the-top TV streaming services you can use instead - loads of which come with a completely free trial. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into a broadcast.

DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the rugby and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

$50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the rugby and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform. Sling TV $35 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

$35 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $59.99 a month and includes 70 channels. There's a 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself.

