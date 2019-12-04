Ruiz vs Joshua 2 live stream: how to watch the massive rematch from anywhere on Saturday

The question on every fight fan's lips is can Anthony Joshua ever be the same again following his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr back in June? The answer should come on Saturday when the two fighters meet once again for a much anticipated rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Will the British fighter get revenge and reclaim his WBA, IBF and WBO world titles or can Ruiz Jr show the world his title win was no fluke? Don't miss a punch - no matter where in the world you are - by reading our Ruiz vs Joshua 2 live stream guide.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua 2 - where and when The Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr rematch takes place in an open-air venue in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia that's been specially constructed for the event. Be ready to rumble on Saturday, December 7. The duo are set to begin their ring walks at around 11.30pm AST local time on Saturday night - so that's an expected 8.30pm GMT start for Joshua fans in the UK.

Former Olympic champ Joshua had been making his US debut in the last encounter with Ruiz - and some may argue that the occasion at Madison Square Gardens got the better of him. Either way, it was a humbling defeat which saw the Watford-born boxer completely outfought by the unfancied challenger who laid him out on the canvas four times before the fight was eventually stopped in the seventh round.

Ruiz Jr's doughy appearance was the butt of many a joke ahead of the first fight - but the Mexican fighter threw the barbs back in his critics faces with a masterclass in jabbing and lightning hand speed.

Intriguingly Ruiz appears to have shed weight in the run up to this rematch, suggesting a change in tactics for the champ.

Joshua will also likely adopt a different approach this time out, and will need to make his physical advantages in height (four inches) and reach (eight) count far more this time out. Joshua is set to bag the biggest ever pay day for a British boxer, with the 30-year-old set to pocket a staggering £66 million for Saturday's fight, but a defeat in Saudi Arabia will come at a bigger cost for the Brit as it will likely cost him his status as a top-tier heavyweight.

It's a rematch no fight fan will want to miss, with an impressive undercard to match that features Dillian Whyte facing Mariusz Wach and Alexander Povetkin colliding with Michael Hunter on the same bill. Read on to see how to get a Ruiz vs Joshua live stream.

How to watch the Ruiz Jr vs Joshua fight from outside your country

If you want to watch the boxing outside of your country you may find that the content is geo-restricted. That could mean that, despite having access when on home turf, you are blocked while away. Fret not, that can be rectified with the use of a clever piece of software called a VPN - better that than hunting for some dodgy, illegal stream on Reddit.

Once you've downloaded and installed this software you are able to change where you appear to be thanks to some smart IP address bouncing. That not only gets around geo-restricted content but also helps keep your identity more secure when online. These Virtual Private Networks are thankfully easy to use. Simply select one of our best VPN picks (or opt straight for our number one favorite ExpressVPN), open it up and pick out your country of choice from the 'choose location' menu, and then start watching as if you were sat back at home. Easy! ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee and 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't get the impression that this is all VPNs are any good for. They've also become the first line of defence for millions of people against cyber crime and security breaches.

How to watch the AJ fight in the UK

You can buy the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr fight for £24.95 via Sky Sports Box Office. Watch either via your Sky account, or you can watch on your computer, mobile, tablet and various TV streamers. Sky's overage starts at 5pm GMT, but we wouldn't expect Joshua to be in the ring until 8.30pm at the earliest. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

How to live stream Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2 in the US

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show the Ruiz vs Joshua rematch and coverage starts at 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT on the subscription channel. A DAZN contract will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. The channel is promising over 100 fight nights per year. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to watch Ruiz JR vs Joshua 2 in Canada for FREE

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Joshua vs Ruiz in Canada, too. Canadians are also offered the one month free trial, though subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. But unlike in the States, you can get a FREE trial with Canadian DAZN. That means, if you haven't used it before, then you can live stream Joshua vs Ruiz 2 without paying a single cent! Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Ruiz vs Joshua 2: Australia stream