Resident Evil 3 Remake art leak suggests a reveal is coming soon

Rumors that Resident Evil 3 Remake is in development have been swirling for a while now, and thanks to newly leaked cover art it looks like the game is all but confirmed – and we'd expect a reveal soon.

The cover art was spotted on Gamstat (via ResetEra), with Eurogamer sources confirming that it's real. These sources have previously confirmed that the game is in the works, and is on track for a 2020 release.

Check out the US/European cover art below:

(Image credit: GamStat/Capcom)

Gamstat also has art for the Japanese versions of the game, which is known as BioHazard in Japan, and what looks to be a different edition, called 'Z Version'.

The artwork shows the villain Nemesis lurking over a redesigned Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira.

When will the reveal be?

We're expecting Resident Evil 3 Remake to be officially announced at The Game Awards on December 12, as there are usually some big reveals at Geoff Keighley's annual event.

It's not surprising that Capcom has opted to remake the third installment in the series, especially given that Resident Evil 2 Remake was such a success.

Hopefully we'll get a glimpse of the new game, and a release date, soon.