Resident Evil 2 PS5 update has been spotted on Sony's servers

We're probably getting next-gen versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7: Biohazard on next week, as database listings have been discovered just in time for the Capcom Showcase.

Following its Capcom Showcase announcement yesterday, Twitter profile PlayStation Game Size (opens in new tab) has located Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 on the PSN backend. Reportedly taking up 21.8GB and 20.48GB of space respectively. There's no sign of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's PS5 version just yet, but that's likely a matter of time.

Given the source of this leak, we've not heard anything about the Xbox Series X/S editions just yet, but fear not. Microsoft's new-gen console was included when Capcom previously announced next-gen Resident Evil ports for these three games, and we can't imagine Xbox versions wouldn't launch simultaneously.

We'd speculate these ports will launch either during or following the Capcom Showcase, which takes place on June 13. Considering Capcom's confirmed it'll focus on "in-depth updates" for previously announced games, the odds are good for these three Resident Evil entries appearing.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Expect a lot of Resident Evil at Capcom Showcase

It's already been a busy week for Capcom. During the June 2022 State of Play presentation, Resident Evil 4 Remake was finally confirmed, alongside PSVR 2 support for it and Resident Evil Village. We'll likely learn more about these too, but that's not all.

You may recall that during Capcom's E3 2021 presentation, the publisher announced Resident Evil Village is getting DLC, which we've not seen since. There's still no solid release date for the multiplayer-focused Resident Evil Re:Verse either, so updates on both also seem likely.

Whatever happens next week, Resident Evil fans have got plenty to look forward to.