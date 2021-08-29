Reims vs PSG live stream: how to watch Messi's debut online from anywhere

Ligue 1 leaders PSG make a short trip east to la Cité des Sacres where they'll face 12th placed Stade de Reims, and there's only one topic on everyone's minds: can Óscar García's men make it four draws out of four? There's also the not insignificant matter of Lionel Messi's PSG debut, the Argentine icon expected to make his first appearance for Les Parisiens after his messy Barcelona exit. Read on to find out how to watch Ligue 1 online and get a Reims vs PSG live stream from anywhere.

Reims is a fitting setting for Messi's PSG bow, the city's magnificent cathedral being the historical site for the coronation of the kings of France.

And it hasn't taken long for an almighty struggle to erupt in PSG's corridors of power, Kylian Mbappe openly looking for a route out of a club where he fears, with reason, that his exploits may be overshadowed by Neymar and Messi.

But how we'd all love to see that megastar trio link up, at least once.

That decision lies in the hands of Maurico Pochettino, the presser extraordinaire who now finds himself in charge of a fantasy forward line that isn't so fond of the less glamorous part of the game.

Reims will surely rise to the occasion on their own turf, and Moreto Cassama will fancy his chances against one of the league's more porous defences. Follow our guide to get a Reims vs PSG live stream and watch Ligue 1 online from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Reims vs PSG live stream online

It's possible to watch a FREE Reims vs PSG live stream, the bonus being that you'll also get a flavour of what we imagine will be very contrasting emotions in France and Spain.

In France, the game is being shown through the Ligue 1 pass on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription to Prime Video in France costs €5.99 month after a 30-day FREE trial, and the Ligue 1 pass costs €12.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

And in Spain the game is being shown on free-to-air national broadcaster Telecinco. That means you'll be able to stream the match via Mediaset's online service Mitele, which has its own dedicated Android and iOS apps.

If you're from France or Spain but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Reims vs PSG from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Reims vs PSG live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're also cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Reims vs PSG from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Reims vs PSG live stream 2021: how to watch Messi's PSG debut in the UK

UK-based football fans hoping to catch a first glimpse of Lionel Messi in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt can watch Reims vs PSG on BT Sport, which is the place to watch all things Ligue 1 this season. Coverage of the match gets underway at 7.15pm BST on BT Sport 1, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Reims vs PSG on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the game like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Reims vs PSG: live stream soccer in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is showing the Reims vs PSG game in the US, and if you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the action via the beIN Sports Connect app. Kick-off is set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday. If you don't have the channel on cable, don't worry. A great alternative option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add beIN Sports for an extra $5 per month. If you don't, you can currently bag a huge bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - for only $10 for your first month. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. But best of all you also get the benefit of a fuboTV FREE trial. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Reims vs PSG: live stream French soccer in Canada

Much like in the US, beIN Sports is showing the Reims vs PSG game in Canada, though you can also tune in on French-language channel TV5. Kick-off is set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday. beIN Sports subscribers can also live stream the action through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. But if you don't want to subscribe to beIN, then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the Ligue 1 soccer coverage offered by the channel. And if you're not in Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above to tune in with a beIN or Fubo login all the same.

How to live stream Reims vs PSG FREE in Australia

You'll need to be up extremely late or very early to watch Reims vs PSG in Australia, with the game set to start at 4.45am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. The better news is that you can tune in for free, courtesy of Kayo Sports Freebies! All you need to do is sign up for Kayo Freebies, which doesn't even require you to input any credit card details. And if you ever fancy subscribing, Kayo Sports offers access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on. After the FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The game is also being shown on beIN Sports, and if you don't have the channel as part of a pay TV package, you can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. If you're abroad right now but want to watch your domestic coverage, a good VPN is what you need.