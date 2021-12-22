Realme GT 2 design revealed, plus we now know when it'll launch

Audio player loading…

The Realme GT 2 series launch has been confusing over the last few weeks. We had expected the new handsets to debut earlier this week, but now the company has confirmed it will be hosting a global launch on January 4, 2022.

That should mean we get to hear all about the upcoming handsets - there's expected to be a Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro - as well as details for markets outside of China.

The brand has also given us a glimpse at the Realme GT 2's design, which you can see in the image above and another image below. In fact, it's more than a glimpse as it shows the rear of the handset clearly.

Realme has confirmed the handset is made with a "bio-based polymer design" that makes it more environmentally friendly than other smartphone designs. That signature on the handset is from Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, who helped design the product.

(Image credit: Realme)

What's happening for the launch?

The launch date confirmation was made via an official poster that accompanied an invite from the company. The official statement also mentioned that the devices will launch in China on the same day as the global launch.

What makes the launch unique is the number of false starts that Realme appeared to have had towards the big day. The first of these happened on December 9 and then we heard that Realme would hold a launch on December 20. The company did conduct an event, but only to highlight some industry-leading features on the device.

At that event, the brand introduced details about the above back cover made of bio-polymer material, and a 150-degree ultra-wide camera.

While a lot of information around the flagship Realme GT 2 Pro flagship model has already been made available, there isn't enough of it on the vanilla variant in this line-up. The device was spotted on the company's Indian website, but there wasn't much information around the specifications or features.

The original Realme GT was unveiled in March 2021 but was released globally about five months later. The GT Master Edition and GT Neo 2 were unveiled in the last few months of the year but went on sale pretty quickly.

Coming this early, the Pro model can better compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Xiaomi 12 and OnePlus 10.

What specs to expect on the Realme GT 2 Pro

(Image credit: @Onleaks)

Realme has now officially confirmed that the GT 2 Pro is one of the first phones to feature the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

According to some past rumors, it may also feature a 6.51-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED screen, and a 108MP primary sensor on the back.

Later, an AnTuTu listing revealed that the device could feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP snapper on the back. On the front, it could feature a 32MP camera. The Realme GT 2 Pro might also run Android 12, likely with Realme UI 3.0 on the top.

The listing also mentions the device (which is a prototype) bears 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone could support 125W UltraDart charging, but the battery capacity is currently unknown.