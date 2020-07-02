Real Madrid vs Getafe live stream: how to watch the La Liga match online from anywhere

As Barcelona struggle with so-so form and rumours of growing unrest behind the scenes, league leading Real Madrid can turn the screw on their title rivals at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano tonight. A win against Getafe would see Los Blancos open up a four point gap at the top, so don't miss a second of the action - follow our Real Madrid vs Getafe live stream guide as we explain how to watch La Liga online from anywhere in the world this Thursday.

Real Madrid vs Getafe cheat sheet With renovation works still ongoing at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, tonight's match will instead take place behind closed doors at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. The game is set to kick-off at 10pm local time (CEST), so it's a 9pm BST start in the UK and a 4pm ET / 1pm PT whistle in the US - where you can watch it for FREE with Sling TV's 14-day trial offer.

Visiting Getafe are unlikely to be pushovers, however. One of this season's surprise La Liga packages, they're currently fifth in the table and are seriously shaking up Madrid's Real/Atlético duopoly - Getafe being located just south of the Spanish capital.

In fact, they've lost just one of their last seven league matches - though Real are on streak of their own, notching five successive wins as they inch closer to their 34th La Liga crown.

There's plenty of drama in store tonight, as José Bordalás and Getafe look to shore up their Champions League ambitions against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid - hungry to stop their great Catalan rivals from sealing a third consecutive La Liga title.

Read on and learn how to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe online and live stream all the La Liga action from anywhere right now.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe from outside your country

We'll show you how to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe all over the world in our viewing guide below - there are loads of easy, and in some cases even free, La Liga live stream options in countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

But if you want to watch Spanish football online from overseas on the same channel or service you normally use, you'll quickly discover an obstacle in the form of geo-blocking. However, a solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bit of software will help you access the same trustworthy football live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

How to watch a Real Madrid vs Getafe live stream in the UK

Premier Sportsis the place to head to for live La Liga coverage in the UK and the network will be showing today's match from the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in full, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm BST. Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel - or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds the ability to watch Serie A and more to the mix). Cord cutters can also take advantage of the Premier Player streaming platform, which can be watched by anyone on a wide range of devices from £5.99 a month. It's never been easier to get a free Real Madrid vs Getafe live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the match as per above, don't worry about geo-blocking – simply grab a good VPN and follow the instructions above to access your subscription and watch all the action just like you would at home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe: FREE La Liga live stream in the US

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga soccer in the US until 2024, including today's match between these two local rivals. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on TV or via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE 7-day trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny! Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. Kick-off time for Real Madrid vs Getafe in the US is 4pm ET or 1pm PT - and anyone who can't access their usual streaming service from abroad should check out a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Getafe in Canada

As with the US, BeIN Sports and the network's BeIN Sports Connect mobile app are where to head for Canadian La Liga fans this season. If you don't want to subscribe to BeIN then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Kick-off for this match in Canada is 4pm ET / 1pm PT - and any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga restart can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe for FREE in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee - but you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch Real Madrid vs Valencia and all this weekend's La Liga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Aussie football fan will need to set their alarms for this clash between Real Madrid and Getafe, with kick-off at 6am AEST on the morning of Friday, July 3.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe online in New Zealand

As with their Antipodean neighbours, Kiwi footy fans need to head to BeIN Sports to watch the return of La Liga and live stream Real Madrid vs Getafe online. In New Zealand, it costs (essentially) $20 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's an 8am NZST kick-off on Friday morning for those looking to tune in.