Ravens vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL week 2 online from anywhere

The Houston Texans with a degree of reluctance, presumably, welcome the high-flying Baltimore Ravens to the NRG Stadium for their second clash of the new NFL season. They've been handed a tough start to the campaign, what with having to face the reigning champions in their season opener, and the team that looks likeliest to challenge them straight after. Read on as we explain how to get a Ravens vs Texans live stream and watch the NFL week 2 clash online today.

Ravens vs Texans live stream Kick-off time for today's Ravens vs Texans game is 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT, which is 9.25pm BST in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our no. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

The Ravens thumped the Cleveland Browns in week 1, running out 38-6 and shutting them out in each of the final three quarters. Huge things are expected of John Harbaugh's side this season, and boy have they laid down a marker, with last year's MVP Lamar Jackson picking up right where he left off with three touchdown passes.

Deshaun Watson was sacked no fewer than six times when these two sides met last season, a game that ended 41-7 in Baltimore's favor.

It was a humiliating experience for everyone connected with the Texans, but today's encounter could be just as painful if last week's showing is anything to go by.

Watson didn't get much protection from his teammates against the Chiefs, getting sacked four times, despite passing for 253 yards and a touchdown. Houston are never going to threaten the Ravens if they play the same way, and the prospect of a 0-2 start is looming large.

Follow our guide to watch the Ravens vs Texans online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch the Ravens vs Texans from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

IPVanish VPN - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family. But perhaps most interesting is its current offer. Sign up for an annual plan now and get a massive discount to a mere $3.25 USD per month. That's a fantastic price for en excellent service, and it will even throw in 250GB of secure cloud storage absolutely free.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Ravens vs Texans live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Ravens vs Texans kicks off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT, and coverage of the game is provided by CBS. You can watch CBS online by logging in with details of your cable provider on its website, and you can even subscribe on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month - there's a seven-day FREE trial too. Alternatively, CBS is offered by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which is the best option for fans looking for comprehensive football coverage, as it's the only service with all five channels that are showing NFL games this season: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means that today's Texans vs Ravens game can be watched legally for absolutely free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Ravens vs Texans live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Ravens vs Texans clash kicks-off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT, and it's being broadcast nationally on CTV. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season NFL game. It's an absolute steal at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



Texans vs Ravens live stream in the UK

UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Ravens vs Texans is one of this weekend's featured games, with coverage starting at 9.15pm BST ahead of a 9.25 kick-off. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Sky Sports Monthly Pass is currently price slashed to just £25 a month - nearly £10 off its regular asking price (£33.99) and as always you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only want to watch a game or two. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Texans vs Ravens: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Texans vs Ravens game, which is scheduled to start at 6.25am AEST on the morning of Monday, September 21. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Just as Foxtel is, Kayo Sports will also be showing Texans vs Ravens. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).