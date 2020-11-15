Ravens vs Patriots live stream: how to watch NFL Sunday Night Football from anywhere

The Ravens vs Patriots is shaping up nicely, New England having finally broken their four-game losing streak, albeit in unconvincing fashion against the winless Jets, and Cam Newton finally looking like himself again after his Covid bout last month. Read on as we explain how to watch the NFL online and get a Ravens vs Patriots live stream wherever you are right now.

Ravens vs Patriots live stream Kick-off time for today's Ravens vs Patriots game is 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT, which is 1.20am GMT in the early hours of Monday morning. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN.

It wasn't great at times, but it was a win. It's a statement that applies to both franchises' Week 9 showings. The Ravens struggled in the first half, but Lamar Jackson turned it on in the second to lead Baltimore to their 31st 20-point game in a row, an NFL record.

It doesn't seem right, then, to criticize their offense, but the Ravens' victory over the Colts owed as much to Chuck Clark and their defense as it did to Jackson and their offensive game. On the whole they've been good, but the expectation was that of consistent excellence.

It seems a long time ago that their clash with the Chiefs was billed the match-up of the season.

A late comeback against the Jets is hardly the stuff of dreams, but the Pats have at least temporarily halted their freefall. This was always going to be a tough transitional season for Bill Belichick's team, and the positive is that their playoff hopes aren't over yet.

Jackson and Newton are two of the most exciting rushing QBs in the league, and with their respective passing games falling short of late, we could see some really explosive play on the ground from both teams. Read on as we explain how to watch the Ravens vs Patriots online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere this Sunday.

Related: watch a college football live stream of all the biggest games

How to watch the Ravens vs Patriots from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country - or if you're trying to get around dreaded blackouts - then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to stream NFL action live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Ravens vs Patriots live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Ravens vs Patriots game is being shown on NBC, with kick-off scheduled for 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT. If you have it as part of your cable package, you can stream the game directly through the NBC website - or consider an over-the-top streaming service like Sling TV, whose Sling Blue package comes with NBC in most of the league's biggest markets. Check out a FREE Sling Blue trial to see if it's right for you. How to watch Ravens vs Patriots FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Ravens vs Patriots game 100% free! One of the things we love about fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Ravens vs Patriots.

Ravens vs Patriots live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Ravens vs Patriots clash kicks off at 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT in Canada, and TSN, CTV and RDS are providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Ravens vs Patriots game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Payment is easy, too, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

Patriots vs Ravens live stream UK: how to watch NFL online tonight

UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens is one of this weekend's featured games, and is being shown on Sky Sports NFL. The game kicks off at 1.20am GMT on Monday morning, with coverage starting at 1.10am. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Sky Sports Monthly Pass costs £33.99 per month, and you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in to the Patriots vs Ravens via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

More sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Patriots vs Ravens: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Patriots vs Ravens game, which is scheduled to start at 12.20pm AEDT on Monday. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is also showing the Patriots vs Ravens. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).