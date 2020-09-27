Rams vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL week 3 online from anywhere

Two of the most impressive teams of the new NFL season face off at the Bills Stadium today in what could well be the game of the day. Both sides are looking like the real deal and have confidence coursing through their veins, and the clash should be a strong indicator of where the Rams and the Bills really stand. Read on as we explain how to watch the NFL online and get a Rams vs Bills live stream wherever you are right now.

Los Angeles Rams vs Buffalo Bills live stream Kick-off time for today's Rams vs Bills game is 1pm ET/10am PT, which is 6pm BST in the UK. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

Josh Allen is on fire, and against the Dolphins he became the first ever Bills QB to make 400+ passing yards and four touchdowns in a game, with zero interceptions. Allen was excellent in Week 1 too, but it's still too early to tell if he's truly made the step up considering the caliber of the Bills' opposition so far. If he puts in another outstanding performance against the Rams, however, the world's going to stand up and take notice.

The Rams have a new uniform, logo and stadium this season, and they're suiting Sean McVay's men just fine. New offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell has made an instant impact, and QB Jared Goff looks back to his 2018 best and will fancy his chances against Buffalo's defense, which has been solid enough, albeit against inferior opposition.

McVay will be sweating over the fitness of Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown, both of whom hurt themselves in the Week 2 victory over the Philly Eagles. They may have to play at less than 100%, which could give the Bills the edge. It's an intriguing match-up, and you can follow our guide below to watch the Rams vs Bills online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere this Sunday.

How to watch the Rams vs Bills from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from overseas, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iPhones.

IPVanish VPN - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Rams vs Bills live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Coverage of the Rams vs Bills today is provided by Fox, and kick-off is scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. Alternatively, Fox is offered by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which is the best option for US-based fans looking for comprehensive football coverage as it's the only service with all five channels that are showing NFL games this season: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means that today's Rams vs Bills game can be watched absolutely free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Rams vs Bills live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Rams vs Bills clash kicks-off at 1pm ET/10am PT in Canada, just like it does in the US. There's no linear coverage of this one, but when it comes to streaming Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. It's an absolute steal at just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams is one of this weekend's featured games, and is being shown on Sky Sport NFL. The game kicks off at 6pm BST. You can also tune in to it via the NFL Game Pass Pro, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Rams vs Bills: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered. Rams vs Bills is being shown in Oz via NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is at 3am AEST on Monday morning. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australian IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. If you're not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).