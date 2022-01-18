Raducanu vs Stephens live stream: watch the first round of the Australian Open tennis 2022 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

US Open champions Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens face off in the headline tie of the Australian Open first round today. It's also the 19-year-old Brit's AO bow and her first ever match against a grand slam winner. The match is expected on the Margaret Court Arena at 10.30am GMT / 5.30am ET . Read on as we explain how to watch Australian Open tennis online and get a Raducanu vs Stephens live stream wherever you are - including ways to see the match absolutely FREE.

Stephens, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals nine years ago, is the antithesis of Raducanu in many ways. The 2017 US Open champ and 2018 French Open finalist is currently ranked No.65 in the world owing to a couple of quiet seasons, but if she's in the zone she could well be a genuine contender for the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

The going has been tough for Raducanu since her sensational 2021 US Open triumph, which has been followed by two victories and four defeats. The world No.18, one of the finest young talents in the game, was humbled 6-0, 6-1 at the Sydney International last week, but will be hoping to shine again on the big stage.

It's an early treat, so watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Raducanu vs Stephens live stream guide to watch Australian Open 2022 tennis online today.

How to watch Raducanu vs Stephens: live stream Australian Open 2022 for FREE Down Under

The estimated start time for Raducanu vs Stephens is 9pm AEDT, with the match set to follow De Minaur vs Musetti, which starts at 7pm. Aussie tennis fans can tune in without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Raducanu vs Stephens live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Raducanu vs Stephens from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including estimated start times and broadcast details.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Raducanu vs Stephens from anywhere

How to watch Raducanu vs Stephens: live stream 2022 Australian Open tennis in the US

Tennis fans based in the US should prepare to lose some sleep, as the estimated start time for Raducanu vs Stephens is 5am ET / 2am PT on Tuesday morning, with the match set to follow De Minaur vs Musetti, which starts at 3am ET / 12am PT. ESPN Plus is the best place to watch Raducanu vs Stephens in the US. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year. Your other option is to get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+ and Hulu too. The Disney bundle is only $13.99 per month. More ways to live stream Australian Open 2022 The Australian Open is also being televised by ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN3, but the coverage is less comprehensive and it's hard to tell which matches will be featured ahead of time. You can use cable-cutting services Sling TV or FuboTV to access the ESPN TV channels. Both offer free trials.

How to watch Raducanu vs Stephens: live stream 2022 Australian Open tennis in Canada

Those timings also apply in Canada, where tennis fans have a late night or early morning in store. Raducanu vs Stephens is expected to start at around 5am ET / 2am PT on Monday night/Tuesday morning, immediately after De Minaur vs Musetti, which starts at 7pm. In Canada, you can watch Raducanu vs Stephens on TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Australian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Watch Raducanu vs Stephens: live stream 2022 Australian Open in the UK

For tennis fans in the UK, the estimated start time for Raducanu vs Stephens is 10am GMT on Tuesday morning, with the match set to follow De Minaur vs Musetti, which starts at 8am. Raducanu vs Stephens is being shown on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 tennis: live stream Raducanu vs Stephens in New Zealand