Raducanu vs Sasnovich live stream: how to watch Indian Wells tennis from anywhere

US Open winner Emma Raducanu hits the court for the first time since lifting the trophy at Flushing Meadows four weeks ago, the teenage sensation facing Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the round of 64 at Indian Wells. Read on as we explain how to watch a Raducanu vs Sasnovich live stream wherever you are right now - including a clever way to watch it absolutely FREE in the UK.

Raducanu's incredible US Open triumph has propelled her to superstardom, and she's now a household name and the face of WTA tennis. The 18-year-old, now ranked 22nd in the world, is the only qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era.

But that means she's also got a target on her back, and Sasnovich - the world No. 40 - will be keen to show people that she's not just here to make up the numbers.

The most notable recent scalp on the 27-year-old Belarusian's books was Serena Williams at Wimbledon, when the American retired with an ankle injury, but there's nothing like a big-name opponent to make you raise your game.

Read on for your guide to live stream Raducanu vs Sasnovich at Indian Wells from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Raducanu vs Sasnovich: UK live stream details

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Indian Wells tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. You can check out Amazon's Indian Wells hub here. Raducanu vs Sasnovich is due to start at the somewhat inconvenient time of around 2am BST on Friday night/Saturday morning. But a full unedited replay will be available to stream afterwards - so you'll just need to avoid spoilers! If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch a Raducanu vs Sasnovich live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during Indian Wells, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred tennis live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 Indian Wells live stream from anywhere

How to watch a Raducanu vs Sasnovich Indian Wells live stream in the US

In the US, coverage of Indian Wells comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, with Raducanu vs Sasnovich scheduled to start sometime after 9pm ET / 6pm PT. How to watch Indian Wells without cable If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as an $11 per month add-on on top of either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package - each of which costs $35 a month, though there's a $10 off Sling TV deal you can enjoy right now. Alternatively, consider grabbing yourself a fuboTV subscription. It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service that also offers the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. But best of all, there's a 7-day FREE fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a good VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Indian Wells and watch Raducanu vs Sasnovich online in Canada

Tennis fans are spoilt for choice in Canada, where you can tune into the match on both DAZN and TSN. Raducanu vs Sasnovich is set to start no earlier than 9pm ET / 6pm PT. DAZN would be our first port of call. It's showing all of the WTA action, and a subscription costs CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, but a FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy. If that doesn't cut it, TSN is providing coverage of both the WTA and ATP Indian Wells action, and if you get it as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Raducanu vs Sasnovich live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

