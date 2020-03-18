PS5 reveal live blog: we'll be reporting live during Sony's first PlayStation 5 event

Vic Hood
Today's the day! The day Sony offers up its PS5 reveal event, where PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide us with a deep dive into PS5's system architecture.
And the good news is you can follow along live right here, with our PS5 reveal live blog, where we'll be providing expert analysis and opinion on everything that's announced.
Vic Hood
We're expecting to learn more about the PS5 specs - in response to Microsoft recently announcing a raft of information about the Xbox Series X - although there's less of a chance the design of the console will be revealed. Plus, those hoping for an announcement of PS5 games that will be available at launch will likely be disappointed.
Looking back at previous PlayStation announcements, Sony tends to hold the design of its next generation console until later in the year - which means we may well be a few months off actually seeing the PS5 itself.
The PS5 announcement will start at 12pm EST (9am PST, 4pm GMT).
- Everything we know so far about the PS5
- PS5 games: all the games confirmed and expected
- Sony PS5 controller: release date, news and confirmed features
PS5 reveal live blog
Vic Hood
All times in EST (US Eastern Standard Time)
Vic Hood
06:00 - We only learned of Sony's PS5 announcement yesterday, when the firm posted a tweet revealing the details of the live stream event.
Tomorrow at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provides a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games.Watch tomorrow on PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/lekCBquO2x pic.twitter.com/sjqZLCfCBvMarch 17, 2020