PS5 release date and price are finally confirmed by Sony

Sony has revealed the PS5 release date and PS5 price during its Showcase livestream, after a months-long wait for the full picture on its next-gen games console.

The PlayStation 5 release date is Thursday, November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. For the rest of the world, including the UK, the PS5 release date is Thursday, November 19.

The full version of the PS5 system will cost $499.99 / £449.99 / AU$749.95. The PS5 Digital Edition, meanwhile, which will not feature a disc drive, will cost a leaner $399.99 / £359.99 / AU$599.95. This will release at the same time.

By comparison, Microsoft confirmed last week that the Xbox Series X will cost $499.99 / £449.99 / $AU749.99 when it launches on November 10, alongside the cheaper and lower-specced Xbox Series S model at $299 / £249 / AU$499. This means Sony is launching slightly later than Microsoft – but the cost of the console is not as high as some people feared.

In fact, Sony has price-matched Microsoft's more powerful model, giving it a good position as the next-gen console war begins. Sony goes into this console war with a massive install base advantage from the PS4, and comparing the two consoles, a lot of people will likely opt for the successor to the system.

The console war truly begins

Where Microsoft has an advantage still is the cheaper Xbox Series S unit – Sony, though, is also offering a lower-priced system, giving consumers some real choice with their purchases this time depending on how important physical media is for them.

When it launches, the PlayStation 5 will feature a Solid State Drive for fast loading, and its biggest exclusive game this year is Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will release alongside the console. Next year, PS5 games like Horizon Forbidden West, Deathloop and Returnal will arrive to stoke demand further.

Expect PS5 pre-orders to go quickly – after the success of the PS4, which sold 110 million units, demand for the PS5 is likely to be high.

Get the best Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order deals before anyone else! As soon as the PlayStation 5 is available to pre-order,we'll email you with all of the best deals and bundle offers. It's possible the first wave of products will sell out quickly so get your pre-order in ahead of the queue! Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.