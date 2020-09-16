PS5 launch games will include Demon's Souls as software prices are confirmed

If one thing was unclear about Sony's presentation on the PS5 today, which revealed the PS5 price and release date among a slew of new PS5 games, it was what exactly will be available at launch for the console in terms of software. Now, a follow-up blog by Sony has confirmed a number of launch games meant for the system, as well as the US prices of its games.

"Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Demon’s Souls will launch alongside the console," Sony confirmed, and those titles will be accompanied at launch by three other games: Astro's Playroom, Destruction All-Stars and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

While Insomniac confirmed on Twitter that Spider-Man was coming on November 12 along with the console's initial launch, Demon's Souls was more of a mystery. No solid release date has been revealed for Demon's Souls, as far as we can tell, but this would seem to suggest that it'll arrive on November 12 with the console.

In addition, Sony confirmed the price of its Worldwide Studios games would cost from $49.99 (about £39/AU$68) to $69.99 (about £54/AU$96) on PS5, a lean increase on PS4 prices.

See all the prices below.

Here are the PS5 first party launch games

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/¥6,900/€69.99 (RRP)

Expect other games from third-party publishers to launch alongside, like Devil May Cry 5. Keep an eye on our big PS5 games list for more of what to expect this year.