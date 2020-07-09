PS5 games box art revealed by Sony

Sony has given us our first look at the box art for PS5 games, offering us an idea of how physical versions of the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will look when they hit store shelves.

The box art is for Spider-Man: Miles Morales and isn't a huge departure in design from PS4 games box art. However, instead of the blue banner that surrounds the PS4 physical editions (and the obvious PS4 label), PS5 games will have a white banner with - you guessed it - a 'PS5' label. In addition, this box sports the new PlayStation Studios logo, rather than the previous "only on PlayStation" label we seen on previous PlayStation exclusives.

Check it out below:

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

And if you want to compare the new design to the old one, here's what the PS4 games design looked like:

(Image credit: Sony/Insomniac Games)

The design changes are small, but welcome. Whether they'll be worth the speculated PS5 game price hike is another matter but we can't wait to see store shelves lined with brand new PS5 games later this year.