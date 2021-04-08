PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy 16 could come to Xbox Series X

Final Fantasy 16 was announced as a PS5 console exclusive back in September 2020. However, a new listing on PlayStation Australia’s PS5 games page hints that it will only be a timed console exclusive, which could be good news for Xbox fans.

Previously, the game was tipped to come to PC after a trailer included small print at that indicated a PC release. This was later scrubbed, however, and Square Enix even went as far to tell IGN, “We have no further information on if Final Fantasy 16 will be released on platforms other than PS5.”

But it seems that Final Fantasy 16 could be coming to other platforms, and more specifically consoles, according to a small disclaimer on PlayStation Australia’s website.

As discovered by a Twitter user, underneath Final Fantasy 16’s release date – which is still TBC – it says the game is, “Not available on other consoles for a limited time.” What’s interesting here is that if the listing said “other platforms”, we’d assume the game was coming to PC as suggested before. However, “other consoles” indicates that Final Fantasy 16 could make its way to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at a later date.

Final Fantasy XVI is a timed PS5 console exclusive. At least according the official PlayStation site it is. https://t.co/Y4Pai3GjL6 pic.twitter.com/KV1BXP5btSApril 6, 2021 See more

Elusive exclusives

While exclusivity deals are part and parcel of the video games industry, and can often encourage a potential shopper to choose one console over another, it’s frustrating when messaging over timed exclusivity deals isn't clearer. We've seen it countless times before, as platform holders try to retain the illusion of exclusivity for as long as possible with the hope that consumers will purchase a console to play that one specific game.

As it stands, it seems like even Sony and Square Enix can’t agree on the correct messaging, as this isn’t the first time Final Fantasy 16’s PS5 exclusivity has been called into question. Nevertheless, we’ll eventually find out whether the game is coming to PC or Xbox Series X/S consoles in the future, but for now we’ll just have to continue to speculate until we receive official confirmation.

We’ve reached out to Square Enix for comment to see if it can shed any light on the situation and will update this article should we hear more.