PS4 remote play no longer a Sony Xperia exclusive on Android

If you prefer the close-up convenience of playing PlayStation 4 games on a smartphone instead of your 4K TV, you now have a lot more options.

Sony's PS4 Remote Play feature, which casts PS4 games to compatible smartphones over Wi-Fi or LAN cable, has been rolled out to all Android phones running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above after a PS4 system firmware update.

Anyone wanting to make use of the update can head to the Google Play Store to download the PS4 Remote Play app. Previously the functionality had been exclusive to certain Sony phones – on Android at least – vastly limiting the number of Android users who could utilize the feature.

If you're an iOS user, you can still access the app on the iPhone 7 or newer models, and the 2018 iPad; the firmware update has also added the ability to lock the screen orientation while playing on iOS.

The PlayStation blog says devices running "Android 10, iOS 13, iPadOS 13, or macOS Catalina (releasing in October)" will also be able to connect DualShock 4 wireless controllers over Bluetooth, for a more authentic PS4 experience.

For the players

As smartphones get larger and richer displays, and the processing power to handle higher-quality games, mobile is increasingly a tempting platform for both developers and players, so it's reassuring to see Sony expanding PS4 remote play for its gamers.

However, when it comes to mobile gaming Sony is increasingly facing competition from services that don't require players to invest in expensive console hardware.

With the launch of Apple Arcade, too, it's easy and affordable to subscribe to Apple's catalogue of indie titles on mobile, while Google Play Pass looks set to compete directly with Apple's offering.

PS4 Remote Play, of course, allows you to play larger AAA titles like God of War, rather than the smaller-scale experiences found in our Apple Arcade games guide. But the big dogs like Sony will increasingly have to contend with games made specifically for the (very) small screen.