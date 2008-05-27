Dual-core Atom details emerge

Details are firming up about Intel's rumoured Atom dual-core processor – which is increasingly looking set for arrival towards the end of this year.

Fudzilla managed to unearth a fresh batch of details on what they suggest will be branded the Atom 330, following on from the single core Atom 230.

The Atom 330 is expected to bring the processor up to 1.6GHz, will have 1MB cache memory and supports 64-bit processing although the Front Side Bus remain at 533MHz.

Of course, one of the major considerations in a mobile CPU is the Thermal Design Power (TDP), and the Atom 330 apparently stops at just 8W.