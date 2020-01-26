Pro Bowl 2020 live stream: how to watch the NFL all-star game online from anywhere

With just one week to go before the 49ers and Chiefs battle it out at the Super Bowl, the best NFL players from the AFC and NFC are heading to Camping World Stadium in Orlando for this year’s Pro Bowl - the last time you can see the league’s top stars in action this season. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Pro Bowl 2020 live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Pro Bowl 2020 - when and where? The best NFL players from the AFC and NFC will take the field at the 65,000 Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida for this year’s Pro Bowl. Kick-off time is set for 3pm local time, so that’s 12pm PT, 8pm GMT or 7am AEDT on Monday if you’re Down Under.

Each year players are selected for the Pro Bowl based on their achievements throughout the season. They are voted into the game by the league’s coaches, fans and by the players themselves. However, players selected from the 49ers and the Chiefs will be sitting out today’s game as they get a free pass thanks to their Super Bowl appearances.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will lead the AFC team and the Raven’s Lamar Jackson will be the team’s starting quarterback. The NFC team will be led by the Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol and Seattle’s Russell Wilson will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Whether you’re rooting for the AFC or the NFC at today’s game - we’ll show you how to get a Pro Bowl 2020 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Pro Bowl 2020 online from outside your country

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Pro Bowl 2020 online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

Watch the Pro Bowl 2020 in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on ABC and the network will show the Pro Bowl at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. However, if you’d prefer to stream this game online, you can do so on ABC’s website or through the ABC app. Cable subscribers will also be able to watch the Pro Bowl on ESPN or online via WatchESPN but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the Pro Bowl, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all post season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30 a month Blue plan and $30 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

Live stream Pro Bowl 2020 in the UK

NFL’s International Game Pass has access to the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl and costs just £9.99. American football fans in the UK will be able to watch the Pro Bowl on Sky Sports Arena and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 8pm GMT. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Watch and live stream the Pro Bowl 2020 in Canada

Canadian viewers will be able to watch this year’s Pro Bowl on TSN and the network will show the game at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on TSN 4 and 5. However, if you’d rather stream this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4), then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a free trial available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Pro Bowl 2020.

How to get a Pro Bowl 2020 live stream in Australia for free