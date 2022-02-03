Premier League Darts live stream 2022: watch every round online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Sixteen miniature tournaments pitting the best against the best, before a final showdown to crown the ultimate champion - there's nothing quite like Premier League Darts. This year's lineup has been condensed but the prize pot is bigger than ever, and you can read on for details on how to get a 2022 Premier League Darts live stream and watch every round of the tournament no matter where you are in the world - including a FREE option for some lucky viewers.

Watch for free on Sports1 (Germany) (may require a VPN)

Despite the stellar lineup, which this year counts Mighty Mike, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright amongst its number, this tournament has served as a launchpad for plenty of underdogs in recent years, most notably Clayton, Glenn Durrant, José de Sousa and Nathan Aspinall.

Incredibly, Snakebite has never gone all the way despite eight shots at the title. And he's only made the final once, back in 2017. MvG, by contrast, has only failed to make the final twice - both within the past two years.

With every round comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs, every single match is sudden death, and only the top four players will progress to the all-important playoffs.

You can find a Premier League Darts free live stream on Germany's Sport1. Or follow our guide below on how to watch a Premier League Darts live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Premier League Darts from outside your country

If the tournament clashes with a trip abroad, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss any of the action. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that could otherwise stop you watching a darts live stream in particular parts of the world.

Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

How to watch a UK Premier League Darts live stream in 2022

In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of Premier League Darts. Play typically gets underway at 7pm GMT every Thursday evening, from February 3 to May 26. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream darts as if you were at home.

How to watch Premier League Darts: live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Premier League Darts in Canada. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Play typically starts at 2pm ET / 11am PT every Thursday, from February 3 to May 26.

How to watch Premier League Darts: live stream in USA

DAZN is also the place to watch Premier League Darts in the US. A subscription costs just $19.99 a month or $99.99 for the year, and DAZN offers plenty to watch other than just darts - boxing, soccer and snooker being some of its bigger draws. Premier League Darts is played every Thursday between February 3 and May 26, with play typically getting underway at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Don't forget, any Americans away from home right now can still tune in as normal with a VPN.

Netherlands: 2022 Premier League Darts live stream

Subscription TV channel RTL 7 is broadcasting the Premier League Darts in the Netherlands, with play typically starting at 8pm CET each Thursday. If you don't have access to an RTL 7 stream because you're out of the country but still want to catch the darts, check out the VPN route described above. It's well worth a go given that there's a one-month FREE trial.

Premier League Darts live stream: how to watch darts online in Australia

It doesn't look as if any major broadcasters are showing the 2022 Premier League Darts in Australia, but you can still tune in thanks to the PDC's own streaming service PDCTV. A subscription costs the equivalent of £9.99 per month, or £59.99 for 12 months, and PDCTV shows every single televised tournament event. Play typically begins at 6am AEDT every Friday morning, continuing for around three hours in general. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your regular coverage.

2022 Premier League Darts players

Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen

James Wade

Michael Smith

Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen

2022 Premier League Darts venues

Every single round of the 2022 Premier League Darts tournament is being played at a different venue in a different town or city.

The bulk of the tournament will take place on British soil, most notably the playoffs at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, but the party will cross borders, touching Berlin, Rotterdam and Dublin.

2022 Premier League Darts schedule

Play typically begins at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 8pm CET / 6am AEDT, but full timings are yet to be confirmed.