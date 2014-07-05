Your Android Wear smartwatch could become a neat home automation tool

The new breed of Android Wear devices could become a key tool in the ever-expanding connected home sphere, according to one developer already putting his smartwatch to good use.

Developer Doug Gregory is using a selection of AutoApps and OK Google voice commands in order to control the lighting in his home and open and close his connected garage door.

Using a pre-release Samsung Gear Live paired with a HTC One (M8) Gregory uses commands like "OK Google, toggle the light," to switch it on.

He's also able to use the touchscreen to adjust the lighting and control that garage door, albeit with a bit of a lag. The tool also shows photos on his device that switch between on/off or open/closed.

Rooted

Gregory uses the AutoVera, AutoVoice, and AutoNotification Tasker tools, which are all compatible with Android Wear out of the box, but had to root the device.

He reckons other developers will soon get around that and launch tools that play nice with Android Wear, when it is officially released on July 7.

You can check out his work so far in the video below.

Via Android Police