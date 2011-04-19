YouGov: Tablets must drop to £250

The iPad has enjoyed great success but other tablets have struggled to catch on

Tablet computers like the Apple iPad and Motorola Xoom will only become mainstream gadgets when the price point reaches the £250 mark according to a new poll.

Although hardcore tech fans have snapped up the Apple slate in their droves, a survey from YouGov says that they're just too expensive to catch fire with the general public just yet.

The poll of 4,271 reveals that 13 per cent of the public are interested in buying a tablet, but would only be prepared to pay £250 rather than the £399 Apple asks for its least expensive iPad.

Russell Feldmen of YouGov says that as a huge array of tablets enter the market in the second half of 2011, he expects prices to fall into line with the public perception.

Price is not right

"At the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, earlier this year, over 80 tablets were announced for launch later in 2011," he said.

"YouGov expects most of these tablets to fail to achieve widespread distribution.

"However, our analysis clearly demonstrates that if the pricing is right and the device is marketed at the correct audience, then there is significant latent demand."

While the iPad has enjoyed pheomenal success, the Android Honeycomb-running Motorola Xoom, with its £500 price point, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab have so far done a poor job of convincing customers to adopt the tablet format.

But will manufacturers be willing to slash the cost of these gadgets, in some cases in half, in order to snare a greater portion of the public?We certainly can't see that happening this year unless things get really desperate.

Source: Telegraph