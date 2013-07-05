Video: Google Glass - half full or half empty?

Google Glass is quickly becoming a privacy minefield. Despite Google's attempts to clear up the facts, the idea that people could soon be filming us without us knowing is clearly a cause for concern.

So in this week's QuickRadar, we're asking whether Google Glass is the future or if we're just not ready for Mountain View's vision of what's to come.

Wearable tech is certainly a rising trend, but with data and privacy the new hot topic of conversation, could Google Glass be arriving at the worst time possible?

Or will you still be grabbing a pair of Google's specs the minute they hit the shelves? Let us know what you think in the comment box below.

