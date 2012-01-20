Sony Walkman B170 bombs the bass

Sony wants you to Walk this way

Sony has announced a new bass-heavy addition to the Walkman brand, the Sony Walkman B170.

The B170 is ridiculously small in stature – it weighs just 28g and is 88.8 x 22.5 x 15.0mm – but Sony reckons this means that it has a number of features to entice people away from their iPods, including the fact that it can be charged in just three minutes.

It is also powerful when it comes to the low end, with a bass boost button that comes with a colour matching power illuminator – letting those around you know just when you have turned the beats up.

Going for a song

The Sony Walkman B170 isn't for those who like to carry round their whole music collections but with 4GB of space you will get around 400 songs on the device, all played back at 128kbps.

And when we say played back, Sony is quoting an 18-hour battery life which is impressive considering it only takes three minutes to juice the B170 up.

Sony has also combined the MP3 player with a USB stick so you can drag and drop files on to it and plug it into cars with USB functionality.

The Sony Walkman B170 UK release date is February and will come in 2GB and 4GB sizes. Pricing is yet to be announced.