Razer Nabu SmartBand rolls through the FCC

The Razer Nabu SmartBand has undergone a lot of changes over its lengthy development period, but we may know soon whether the wait was worth it.

The Nabu SmartBand recently made its appearance at the Federal Communications Commission, indicating it's passed muster and could be released in the US soon.

The Razer wearable began life at CES 2014, where a Spring release date was promised.

But for some reason the Nabu didn't appear again until E3 2014 in the summer, and when it did it was much changed from the wearable we saw earlier.

Be discreet

The Nabu SmartBand has many features of both a fitness band and a smartwatch, including a discreet screen on the device's underside.

It's meant to send you notifications from an Android or iOS device, as well as fitness feedback and other useful tidbits.

The FCC's filing for the device doesn't reveal much of note, but it's nice to know that the Nabu still fits into Razer's plans somehow.

We've asked Razer to confirm the Nabu SmartBand's launch details - if there are any to confirm - and we'll update if we hear back.