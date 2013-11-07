Google no longer disabling Glass after second-hand sales

You're a Google Glass Explorer. You've done what you wanted to do with the wearable tech and you'd like to make a few bucks by selling your pair to a family member, friend, or random person on Craigslist.

But! Google disables Glass if it's sold, right? Not anymore, you enterprising Explorer, you.

Google has modified its Glass FAQs to reflect that while it frowns upon the sale of Glass (it's actually against the terms of service), it won't do anything to keep Glass from working once it's changed hands.

"The Explorer program is about taking Glass out in the world and seeing what's possible with the technology. We hope our Explorers are excited to do just that," its updated FAQ answer reads. "While it's against our terms of service to sell your device, we don't plan on disabling any Explorer's device."

This is a departure from previous policy that allowed limited lending of Glass, but not outright sale. Google had told Explorers they could expect Glass to be disabled if they were sold, but now that the company is expanding its Explorer problem, it seems to have conceded it can't keep an eye on every single pair.

Take me home, Glass

In addition to its new laid-back selling-of-Glass attitude, Google pushed out the XE11 update designed to make wearers' lives a little zippier.

Users can now pull up their schedule by saying "OK Glass, Google" and insert a phrase like "my agenda" or "what am I doing in November?"

With an eye towards helping users return to Point A from Points B, C, D, etc., Glass will now pull up directions back to work or home by saying, "OK Glass, get directions to home" and "OK Glass, get directions to work."

There's also a new, stripped down setup experience and a way for wearers to set up a screencast from their notification drawer. Google's gotten rid of the ability to start a search by long pressing on the touchpad. You'll now have to tap three times.