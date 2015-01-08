Samsung's first round smartwatch might ditch Android Wear

In the battle of round vs. square smartwatches, circles are winning

Samsung has so far resisted the temptation to follow Motorola, LG and others down the round smartwatch path, but rumor has it the Korean company won't hold out much longer.

Samsung could debut a round smartwatch, just like was hinted in July, as soon as Mobile World Congress 2015 in late February, reports SamMobile.

The new Samsung smartwatch reportedly has the model number SM-R720 and the code name "Orbis."

And further word is it will run Tizen instead of Android Wear, like some other recent Samsung smartwatches, including the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo.

Now that the Moto 360 and LG G Watch R have carved out a hefty niche in the market for round smartwatches, it's probably only a matter of time before all watch makers follow suit. Wonder what shape is next? Anyone up for an octagonal smartwatch?