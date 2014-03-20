Trending

Samsung Gear Fit, Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo gets priced in the US

By , Other devices  

One US carrier is out with wearable details

Gear Fit
Ready to get Fit?

Samsung's latest bushel of wearable devices has been given pricing and release details in the US.

The Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo and Gear Fit are all opening up for pre-order through US telco AT&T starting from Friday.

The sleek Gear Fit will run US$199 (or about AU$220) , and the Galaxy Gear's follow-up costs US$299 (about AU$330). The pared down Gear 2 Neo nabs a US$199 price tag (again, around AU$220).

The US telco expects shipping for the wearables to begin in early April. The carrier is also running a promo offer for US$50 off a Gear 2 or Gear 2 Neo with the purchase of an S5.

See more Other devices news