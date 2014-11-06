Onyx is a wearable, Star Trek-style communicator

A new hockey puck-shaped wearable developed by US-based startup OnBeep will let you talk to your friends with a Star Trek-style tap.

The 46g disc clips to your chest and works by pairing with your iOS or Android phone via Bluetooth. It'll connect using a cellular or data connection and establish a two-way communication link with other Onyx devices. Essentially, a walkie-talkie that uses your smartphone.

There's a large central button that activates communication and is surrounded by an LED light that indicates your status: green for talking, yellow for mute and blue for standing by. Through the accompanying app you can set up and manage groups of multiple Onyx users as well as display your location on a map.

The Onyx was developed in San Francisco by startup OnBeep and is available to pre-order now in the US. There's no word on when it'll touch down in the UK or Australia though.

Pricing for the Onyx is set at $99 (around £62, AU$115) and according to the website, and shipping is slated for later this year. You can see the promotional video for the Onyx below.