Nike FuelBand SE tells cheaters and Android users to jog on

Nike has just launched the successor to its popular FuelBand, the brand-new FuelBand SE.

Before you get too excited about all the possible exciting evolutions that have taken place on Nike's wearable, most of them are quite subtle, although the band can now track cycling and rowing as well as running.

The design and display are exactly the same, however the black body of the band now comes wrapped in one of three flashy new colours: red, pink and yellow. Oooo!

The bracelet has also undergone some calibration work since we last saw it, making it harder to cheat your way to your fitness targets. The SE knows if you're actually on the move or if you're just swinging your arms about at your desk.

Like Fitbit, sleep monitoring has also been added to the new Fuelband, The SE has also upped on its water resistance although not to swimming standards.

Move it, move it

FuelBand now offers Bluetooth 4.0 too so it'll be constantly tethered to your smartphone. Speaking of which, the iOS app has been given a big of an overhaul too.

Oh, and there's still no Android or Windows Phone 8 support so you have to be an Apple fan if you want to use FuelBand as your main fitness checker.

The news comes just days after Fitbit announced the Force, its fitness bracelet that's slowly edging into smartwatch territory.

Nike's message at the event was: "The more you move, the longer you live." Probably not when you're playing on the motorway though.

The Nike FuelBand SE will be on the shelves on November 6 in the US for $149. We're still waiting for confirmation on global release dates and prices so hold tight.