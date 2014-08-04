New Moto 360 press shots suggest launch is just around the corner

It sure is, Moto. It sure is

So Evleaks has called it a day, but as a final hurrah the notorious tipster threw out a bunch of tasty press images of the much-coveted Moto 360.

There's not much new to see here, but the fact that press shots have popped up suggests that a launch is imminent.

Motorola previously promised that we'd see the smartwatch on shelves at the end of the Summer, and we're still holding onto hope that we'll see it before August is out.

Last week we reported on a rumour that the smartwatch might opt for plastic instead of metal, but given how much emphasis Motorola has put on the premium design thus far, we'd say it's pretty unlikely to happen.

We do, however, fully expect the watch to come with wireless charging.

Battery life is still unconfirmed, but we'd take a guess that it won't be much more than the LG G Watch or Samsung Gear Live - so nothing to write home about.

You can see a couple more shots below. Or head over to Evleaks to have a glance at the whole bunch.