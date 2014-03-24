Nest founder says Google, not Apple, owns the future of tech

Tony Fadell, the creator of the Nest home thermostat and recent Google pick-up, says his new employer, not his old pals at Apple, will be responsible for the tech we will rely on over the next decade.

Fadell, who played a big role in the creation of the iPod and the first iPhone during his influential spell at Apple, risked further upsetting the company by backing Google as tech's next great innovator.

He told The Sunday Times: "I don't know what Apple is working on. When I looked at the technology we are going to need 5-10 years from now, who has that and who is building it, it is Google."

"This was not a financially driven transaction," Fadell added. "When you marry for money, it almost never works. We both believe we have something special and we know what it takes to make it happen around the world.

"I've helped to change the world twice with the iPod and the iPhone. I want the chance to do it a third time."

Nest was sold to Google in January for $3.2 billion (£1.9bn, AU$3.5bn).

The Podfather strikes back

Fadell, who earned the nickname 'the Podfather' from the late Steve Jobs long before Google made him an offer he couldn't refuse, has already angered some folks at Apple by joining forces with the arch enemy.

Indeed, it was enough for Apple's marketing guru Phil Schiller to unfollow Fadell on Twitter after the Google deal was announced.

These latest comments mean he'll probably get even less Christmas cards postmarked Cupertino.

Oh, and just one more thing. Does a home thermostat, no matter how good it gets, really constitute changing the world, or are there a few delusions of grandeur developing here?

Via BGR, Opinion8td