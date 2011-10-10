In pictures: Sony NW-Z1000 Walkman

Sony has not had the best time with the Walkman brand since the dawn of the MP3, given that the company has had to play second fiddle - like everyone else - to Apple and the iPod.

But the company's latest device may well change that, and it's all because of Android.

At the moment, the Android OS is the only viable alternative to iOS when it comes to mobile devices, so it is refreshing to see the system power up the Sony NW-Z1000, the latest addition of the Walkman range.

This Android-toting Walkman was shown off at IFA but it was very much in prototype stage.

It's great then that it was shown off at CEATEC and has under its hood some decent technology, which is there to enhance the NW-Z1000's main job – to play music and play it well.

One of the big bits of tech to make sure this is happening is something called S Master X digital voice cancelling technology. This helps you listen to the device, without the fear that the noise on the Underground and what-not will get in the way.

We tried this out on the crowded floor of CEATEC and were impressed with the results. Usually, noise cancelling technology is something that is put into headphones, so it is good to see it in the device itself.

The Sony NW-Z1000 is a good-looking device – the 4.3-inch 480 x 800 screen pinged with quality and, along with the Tegra 2 processor, it has been equipped with Android 2.3.

The PMP has connectivity options too – including Bluetooth, GPS, and it has a G sensor as well. When it comes to space, there are three options: 16GB, 32GB and 64GB.

The Sony NW-Z1000 release date is December in Japan, and we are hoping it will be coming to the UK soon after.