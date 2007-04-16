Apple in trouble over green issues again

Apple has fined for polluting the air around its Elks Grove plant in California

Apple has fallen foul of the environmental lobby again - this time for degrading air quality around its Elk Grove facility last April.

The Mac PC and iPod maker has been find $43,200 (£21,688) by authorities in Sacramento, California for using an emergency generator for days, not hours - a clear violation of the permit awarded to it by the local Air Quality Management District ( AQMD ).

The fine is sure to bolster claims made by environmental campaign group Greenpeace that Apple is the least eco-friendly of all consumer electronics manufacturers, despite Apple's vehement protests to the contrary.

Earlier this month Greenpeace again placed Apple last in its eco-friendly gadgets guide , the second time it has been awarded the dubious honour.