Look out, Google: Samsung's Gear Glass set for September launch

Samsung's planning to roll out a Google Glass-type wearable at IFA this year, according to a Samsung source, backing up a rumour we'd already heard.

So far, no one has really stepped up to take on Google Glass, but Samsung is said to be preparing its "Gear Glass" in time for the September expo.

Business Korea quotes a Samsung associate, who told the publication that the wearable will run the next generation of Tizen OS.

As for design, it'll come in the form of a Bluetooth earpiece with a heads-up display – much like the one we saw in this patent filing not too long ago.

We expect the camera and other specs will be better than those found inside Google Glass right now too.

Samsung: First Glass

The source also suggests that Samsung's wearable will be available to buy right after its IFA unveiling.

But it would be no surprise to see Samsung firing so early on glasses tech, after it rolled out the Galaxy Gear quite early on in the smartwatch game.

Will we all be wearing Google Glass later this year?

