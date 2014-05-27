LG G Watch may keep you connected around the clock with its own 3G

The LG G Watch might function as a standalone 3G-connected smartwatch, according to word from Korea.

Korean media quotes "industry sources" who claim the LG G Watch will pack cellular connectivity, although it doesn't sound like (or look) the watch will make and receive calls as well.

If true, we expect it'll come as an optional rather than mandatory feature. Samsung is believed to be pulling a similar stunt with the phonecall-making Gear Solo, but that one's expected to go whole hog by pretty much strapping a smartphone to your wrist - and we're not convinced anyone actually wants that.

