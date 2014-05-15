Got a Galaxy Gear? Here's what it'll look like running Tizen

All the Gears. All the time

Samsung told TechRadar at MWC that the original Galaxy Gear will be moving to Tizen this year, and a video has just surfaced showing the new OS running on Samsung's first-gen smartwatch.

Sammobile has got its hands on a Tizen test build for the Galaxy Gear and has uploaded a video of it in action.

Upgrading to Tizen will bring a bunch of new features such as Sleep mode (which measures your sleep patterns) and Exercise mode. There's also a standalone music player that locally stores your tracks.

No confirmation yet as to when Samsung will start rolling Tizen out to the Galaxy Gear, but we've asked Samsung and will update you when we get a date.