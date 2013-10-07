Google Gem smartwatch to be unearthed with Android 4.4 KitKat?

Now that Samsung's got its Galaxy Gear out the door and Sony has bestowed its Smartwatch 2 upon our wrists, Google is believed to be next up for entering the arena.

We know the Google smartwatch is probably not far off but today we've heard that it could even be coming this month, and currently exists under the codename of the Google Gem.

Now, the information is reported by Android Police's Artem Russakovskii in a Google+ post, and while that makes it slightly more credible than just some person off the street, he doesn't offer any source to back it up.

Be wary

But according to Russakovskii, the smartwatch will be announced on October 31. In a separate post, he claims that this will also be the date we see Android 4.4 KitKat officially launched.

Russakovskii said he obtained the information about a month ago, and it could well have changed in that time. "None of this may end up being true, though I have a good level of confidence in the sources," he noted.

It's full steam ahead in the smartwatch space right now. Apple is also believed to be readying the iWatch, while Samsung is expected to be following up the Galaxy Gear with an improved and updated model.