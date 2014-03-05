Did someone just out the prices of the Samsung Gear 2 and Gear Fit?

Samsung made its biggest wearable push yet at MWC 2014 by revealing three new devices – the prices of which may have just been outed.

Sam Mobile claims to have the inside scoop and says we can expect to see the Samsung Gear 2 priced at €299 (which is close to AU$450), while the Gear 2 Neo and the Gear Fit will come in at €199 (again, probably AU$302).

Bearing in mind that the first Samsung Galaxy Gear launched for AU$369, these prices are well within the realms of possibility, but we're yet to hear anything official.

Healthy margins

While the Gear 2 may be priced as steeply as its predecessor, we've at least now got the Neo coming in at a more affordable point. Plus we expect we'll see Samsung continue to slash the cost of the original Gear, or remove the product entirely.

But by asking the same price for the Gear Fit, Samsung will be pricing itself higher than competitors like the Nike Fuelband and Fitbit Force, which could make it a more difficult sell - even with that flexible OLED screen.

We're currently waiting for a response from Samsung on the matter and will keep you updated.