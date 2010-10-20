Android 3.0 PC tablets to be with engineers by Christmas

Android 3.0 - coming soon to a tablet near you

New tablet PCs infused with Android 3.0 will be shipped to computer engineers in December.

This is according to sources close to the PC industry, who believe that a raft of Android 3.0 tablets will be shown off at CES 2011 in January.

The window for Android 3.0 is something of a tight one.

It is expected that Android 4.0 will be released in the middle half of 2011, so manufacturers need to get a move on with releasing Android 3.0 on tablets and smartphones.

Factor of 3.0

Although there are a dew details appearing about Android 3.0, Google is keeping the specifics of the OS – codenamed Gingerbread – a secret for the moment.

According to Digitimes, the likely manufacturers to release Android 3.0 tablets will be Samsung, with an updated Galaxy Tab, alongside Acer, Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International.

Via Digitimes