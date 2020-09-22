Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G prices and colors leaked by multiple retailers

The Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will both likely be announced on September 30, but some retailers seem to have jumped the gun, as both handsets have been listed online, potentially revealing their prices and some other details in the process.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 4a 5G has been listed by BT in the UK with a release date of October 15, at a price of £499, with 128GB of storage, and in black.

Now, Google itself had already said the price would start at $499 in the US, so no need to do a conversion there, but in Australia that could equate to around AU$890 (when converting from the UK price) or AU$695 (when converting from the US one).

BT's Pixel 4a 5G listing (Image credit: BT)

Germany’s Computeruniverse, meanwhile, lists both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. The latter is listed in both green and black shades, with 128GB of storage, with a price of €629 (roughly £585 / £455 / AU$815).

The Pixel 4a 5G is listed in black and white colors, with 128GB of storage, with a price of €499. There’s no real need to convert this price though, given that we already have a reasonable idea of US and UK pricing, as noted above.

Incidentally, those shades and euro prices are identical to details contained in a recent leak from Roland Quandt (a leaker with a good track record).

There are also some specs for the Pixel 4a 5G in that Computeruniverse listing, but other than the presence of 5G they’re unsurprisingly the same as those of the standard Google Pixel 4a.

Finally, morecomputers has a listing for the Google Pixel 5 at £615 (roughly $790 / AU$1,095) and the Pixel 4a 5G at £513 (around AU$910), both with 128GB of storage. We’re less sure of these prices though, as they seem a bit high, and in the case of the Pixel 4a 5G are at odds with the BT listing above.

These listings were live at the time of writing, so we can confirm that they’re real, but of course they might be placeholders, so the details could still be wrong. As such we’d take all of them with a pinch of salt for now – we expect that everything will become clear on September 30.

