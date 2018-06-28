Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL shown off in high-quality renders

We’ve only seen a few glimpses of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL so far, but now we’ve had a much better look at both of them, or at least at renders which are supposedly based on factory CADs (computer-aided designs) of the phones.

Shared by reputable leaker @OnLeaks on behalf of MySmartPrice, the renders show that the Pixel 3 XL will have a notch, while the standard Pixel 3 seemingly won’t, which is in line with previous images we’ve seen.

Apparently the Pixel 3 will have a 5.4-inch screen, likely with an 18:9 aspect ratio, while the Pixel 3 XL is said to have a 6.2-inch one, which MySmartPrice theorizes has a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Image 1 of 3 Only the Pixel 3 XL looks to have a notch. Credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks Image 2 of 3 The two phones look similar from the back. Credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks Image 3 of 3 The Pixel 3 XL looks significantly larger than the Pixel 3. Credit: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

Similar sizes and looks

Dimensions meanwhile apparently come in at 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm for the Pixel 3 and 158 x 76.6 x 7.9mm for the Pixel 3 XL, though in both cases they’re said to widen to 8.6mm where the camera sticks out. Neither set of dimensions is much different to their predecessors.

Indeed, the design in general looks similar in these images, other than the notch, though you’ll note that there appears to be a dual-lens camera on the front of both phones, as has been rumored before, while the rear camera on both phones looks to be single-lens.

Other details that can be made out include front-facing stereo speakers, a USB-C port on the bottom, and a fingerprint scanner and two-tone design on the back, which in the past was a mix of glass and metal, but according to a previous rumor it might all be glass this time.

There’s no way to know whether these renders are accurate, but they line up with what we’ve seen before and come from a reputable source, so they may well be. We’ll know for sure when the Pixel 3 range launches, likely in October.