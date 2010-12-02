Sony boss: Holographic 3D World Cup in 2022 'not science fiction'

Japan is making an impressive 3D-tech pitch for the 2022 World Cup tournament this week, with Sony boss Howard Stringer saying the plans are not 'science fiction' and just as realistic as the plans for the Sony Walkman, home video and the PlayStation were back in their day.

Japan's proposal to FIFA is to pave 400 stadiums around the world with 3D flat screens to enable fans to see life size matches in 3D from thousands of miles away from the live action.

Sky is pushing 3d football in 2011, but might we be watching 3d holographic matches by 2022?

Sony's plan is to project real-time 3D holographic images of the game in to crowds around the world.

"I have to admit that the idea of this blows my mind away," said Japan 2022 bid committee chief executive Kohzo Tashima.

"Three hundred and sixty million people could have a full stadium experience of matches; that's over 100 times the number of spectators at the 1994 World Cup in the United States," Tashima told FIFA's executive committee as he pitched for the tournament.

The Japanese World Cup proposal also includes real-time translation machines and constant connection to handheld 3D video devices.

Paving some of the world's greatest football stadiums, such as Wembley or the famous Maracana stadium with hundreds of 3D screens all sounds very Blade Runner, yet Sony Chairman Howard Stringer is adamant that the plans are more than realistic and achievable.

Stringer said that the plan was as realistic as launching the Walkman portable music player, home video cameras, or the Sony PlayStation back in the day.

"The truth is the world is changing faster than any of us can understand," said the Sony chief.

"I can tell you that this is not science fiction, in 2022 this will be science fact," Stringer insisted, dressed in a Japan football jersey.

Junji Ogura, chairman of the Japanese bid for the 2022 World Cup added: "Our nation's bid is not about one nation hosting the games or two nations, but 208 regions and FIFA nations hosting the game together," said

Ogura added: "The challenge for FIFA, for football, is to identify the next big idea."

Japan is up against slightly less 'sci-fi' sounding bids from Australia, the United States, Qatar, and South Korea to host the 2022 tournament.

Via AFP