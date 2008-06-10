Toshiba introduces the Gigaframe range

Toshiba Gigaframe: no longer should your images lay dorment on your computer

Toshiba has just announced its latest range of digital photo frames, with the company hoping that the tech will stop you from using a photo printer ever again.

The Gigaframe range is equipped with 128MB Flash memory and card support for SD, MMC, MS Pro, XD, and also comes with audio playback functionality.

And if that wasn’t enough, the frames will also play your home movies as long as your films are coded as a Motion JPEG, AVI or MOV file.

Ultra-touch sensitive

One common problem with digital photo frames of the past was that every time you touched one, you would leave grubby fingerprints over the gloss exterior.

Well, worry no more as touch sensitivity on the new range is so good, it will sense a finger approaching, stopping the need to actually 'touch' the screen.

Connectivity a cinch

PC connectivity is a cinch with USB2.0 compatibility, while the size of the screens are 8in, giving off a 4:3 resolution.

The Gigaframe Q80 and Q81 is out now for £94.99 and £99.99 respectively. The more expensive Q81 includes a tilt and light sensor, and a rechargeable lithium polymer battery.