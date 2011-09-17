Week in camera news

This week we've seen a few new releases, while rumours continue to build around upcoming mirrorless models. Catch up with everything that's been happening here, each complete with links to full stories.

Canon news

Possibly the biggest release this week is Canon's latest premium compact camera. The PowerShot S100 replaces the S95 and features the new ultra speedy Digic 5 image processor, built in GPS, a 12.1 megapixel sensor and a 5x optical zoom. We were lucky enough to spend some time with it ahead of the worldwide launch, read our Canon S100 hands on review of the new camera, and check out our preview video.

Not content with launching one camera this week, Canon also revealed its latest bridge camera, the SX40, which features a 35x optical zoom lens.

Conspicuous in its absence however, was the Canon G13. The big brother of the S95, with the S100 now replacing that, we wondered whether Canon has canned a G12 upgrade altogether.

Speaking of Canon, a leaked invite appears to show that something big will be launched in November. Could it be the 5D Mark III? Or perhaps the 1DS Mark IV? It may also be the mirrorless compact system camera, only time will tell.

Nikon news

After Nikon's shares rose by 10% last week, this week saw more rumours about its supposed mirrorless model which some say is likely to be announced any day now.

Rumours suggest that there will be two mirrorless cameras, both featuring the F-mount compatible with the existing Nikon lens line-up. Let us know what specs you would like to see on board.

Meanwhile, it appears that compact system cameras aren't as popular as they might seem, with no models appearing in Amazon's Top 40 best selling camera list both here in the UK and in the US.

Pentax news

Pentax's latest model to sit in its Optio range was unveiled this week. The RZ18 features a whopping 18x optical zoom on what looks like a very small body.

Other specs include a 16 megapixel sensor, HD video recording at 720p and a 3 inch LCD screen.

Kodak news

This week also saw the release of a touchscreen compact camera from Kodak. The 16 megapixel Easyshare Touch M5370 also includes a dedicated share button which can be pressed to instantly share photos to social networking sites such as Facebook.

Further features include a 5x optical zoom lens and HD video recording at 720p.

Latest camera reviews

This week we've added reviews of the Lomography La Sardina, the camera that's shaped like a sardine tin (yes, really), Sony's compact system NEX-C3, the Nikon Coolpix S9100 and the full review of the Olympus PEN E-PL3.

That's it for this week, don't forget to let us know what you think about the latest camera developments over on our Twitter feed.