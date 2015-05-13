This drone follows you around like a faithful flying puppy

Meet Lily. Lily loves you. She's always following you around, obeying your commands and documenting your every move.

Lily is a camera drone; it follows a GPS tracker which you keep on you and use to command the 1080p-capable video camera. You just chuck it in the air and it flies itself up to 25mph with a range of up to 100 feet.

Pre-ordering a Lily camera will nab you one at half price - $499 (it's usually $999) - which is quite a chunk of change for what's essentially a next-level selfie camera. But if that's what you're into, you can do that here.

No word on why a bunch of bros decided to give their company and obedient camera drone a female name though.