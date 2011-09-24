The week in camera news

There's only really one story dominating the camera headlines this week, the launch of the Nikon 1 compact system camera.

A CSC from Nikon has been expected for months and on Wednesday, the company finally delivered with the V1 and J1.

TechRadar attended the UK launch of the new cameras so we could spend some time getting to grips with the new offering, which Nikon is dubbing "Advanced Camera Interchangeable Lens".

The Nikon V1 is the more advanced offering of the two, featuring a high resolution electronic viewfinder. The J1 is aimed at family and beginner photographers, keen to get a step up in image quality. Confused about the differences? Read our handy Nikon V1 vs Nikon J1 comparison piece.

Of course the big question on everyone's lips is how well the new cameras perform. We will be bringing you a full review as soon as possible, but for now check out the Hands On Nikon V1 Review and Hands On Nikon J1 Review to get our first impressions.

As if that wasn't enough, we've also put together a hands-on Nikon V1 and J1 review video.

Although Nikon is keen to distance itself from the compact system camera category with its new category name, the ACIL, it is of course inevitable that it will be compared to the likes of the Olympus PEN, Sony NEX, Samsung NX and Panasonic G Series.

We've pitched the Nikon V1 against two recently launched compact system cameras to see how the stats stack up, read our Nikon V1 vs Olympus PEN E-P3 vs NEX-7 head to head to see who comes out on top.

Finally, in our Nikontastic round-up this week, Nikon has revealed that a pro "Nikon 1" is not out of the question. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Simon Iddon confirmed that it will consider a pro model if customer feedback indicates that it is desired. Read the rest of the interview to find out more about the future of Nikon 1.

That's it for this week, tune in next week for more new releases, the latest camera technology news and more.