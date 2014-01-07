Sony debuts new 20MP compacts

Sony has revealed two new Cyber-shot compact cameras to slot into its line-up, both featuring a 20 million pixel CCD sensor.

The W830 includes features an 8x optical zoom Zeiss lens. Meanwhile, the W810, the slightly less advanced of the two, features a Sony 6x optical zoom.

Both cameras feature a Bionz processor and a 2.7 inch Clear Photo LCD. Neither of the cameras include integrated Wi-Fi though.

As the cameras have been designed at casual, partying photographers, a number of different modes are targeted directly at those kinds of users.

Modes

Beauty Effect mode allows you to retouch minor blemishes in camera. An extended range of Picture Effects has been included, while popular mode Sweep Panorama is also included on both models.

The W830 features Optical SteadyShot technology to help keep blur from camera shake to a minimum, while Optical SteadyShot Active mode, used in conjunction with electronic image stabilisation should result in smooth video.

Party Mode, a new mode, is included on the W810. This automatically adjusts settings for shot in challenging light conditions.

Pricing and availability for the W810 and the W830 have yet to be confirmed.